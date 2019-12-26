Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +4.45% said in its Thursday holiday round up that the last delivery the e-commerce giant made before Christmas was at 11:59pm PT in Seattle. Fulfillment from Amazon pickup points, like Amazon Counter, were up 60% year-over-year. And in one week, Amazon said 5 million customers started a Prime free trial or paid membership. The company didn’t specify which week. Amazon didn’t offer any numbers, an omission it has made in the past, but called the holiday season “record-breaking” with the Echo Dot, L.O.L. Surprise toys and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories beauty brand, which is sold exclusively on Amazon, among the top sellers. Alexa was popular for cooking advice and recipes, Prime grocery delivery doubled from 2018, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has held the top spot on Amazon music since Thanksgiving Day. Amazon stock has gained 21.6% over the last 12 months while the S&P 500 index SPX, +0.51% is up 30.6% for the period.

