Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is suing his girlfriend, claiming that he served her with eviction papers, but she is refusing to leave their home.

Brown reportedly filed the lawsuit after he served (apparently) ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss with eviction papers, TMZ reported.

The former Steelers player has been carrying on a very public social media feud with Kyriss, with whom the player has several children. Both have posted a stream of accusations against each other.

Kyriss, for instance, recently claimed that Brown often abandons her and the children for months at a time.

In another public altercation, Brown posted video of police who were called to his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home when Kyriss called officers to stand by as she entered the house to get clothes for her children.

Brown is a free agent after being cut this year by the New England Patriots. Two women have accused Brown of rape and sexual misconduct. In November, Brown filed yet another lawsuit against a woman when he countersued the woman who accused him of rape.

The volatile player also recently excoriated his own father in a Christmas eve rant in which he accused his father, Eddie Brown, of being a “failure” as a father.

