Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has spent a lot of time repeatedly demonizing billionaires and attacking other Democrats for accepting money from billionaires since entering politics.

However, Ocasio-Cortez is now under fire for once again being a hypocrite as FEC records show that Ocasio-Cortez accepted $2,700, the maximum a person can donate to a campaign, from billionaire Tom Steyer — who is now a Democrat presidential candidate — in August 2018.

“Steyer, a longtime Democratic donor who has largely funded the majority of his presidential campaign, donated $2,700 to the Queens representative’s campaign on August 29, 2018, according to Open Secrets,” The New York Post reported. “The donation was made through the former hedge fund manager’s family office, Fahr LLC, prior to his July 2019 announcement that he would seek the Democratic nomination.”

The revelation comes as the far-left 30-year-old fanatical politician campaigns for fellow socialist Bernie Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president after failing in 2016.

At a recent rally for Sanders in California, Ocasio-Cortez attacked Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is also far-left, for dismissing “purity tests.”

“For anyone who accuses us for instituting purity tests — it’s called having values,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s called giving a damn. It’s called having standards for your conduct to not be funded by billionaires but to be funded by the people.”

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Republicans on Twitter, claiming they are “lapdogs for billionaires” and has claimed that billionaires “should not exist.”

Ocasio-Cortez frequently does not practice what she preaches as there are numerous examples of her being a hypocrite in just her first year in office.

The Washington Examiner reported in February:

The freshman congresswoman, a self-described socialist, campaigned on a platform to expand affordable housing, and her controversial Green New Deal proposal promises “Safe, affordable, adequate housing” for all. But Ocasio-Cortez’s new building — built by leading D.C. developer WC Smith — is part of a luxury complex whose owners specifically do not offer affordable units under Washington, D.C.’s Affordable Dwelling Units program. … …Ocasio-Cortez … repeatedly criticized luxury real estate developers during her campaign, claiming that their buildings hiked up rent prices and pushed low-income residents out of their neighborhoods.

Ocasio-Cortez also judges Republicans and Democrats by different standards, which was evident when she immediately jumped on the Democrats’ smear campaign of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh but then completely ignored allegations against Virginia Democrat Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had a meltdown when she was momentarily held to the same standard as President Donald Trump by fact-checkers, also does not vote in accordance with her rhetoric, which is often dishonest and extreme.

In June, CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed Ocasio-Cortez, who had been bemoaning the living conditions for illegal aliens on the border, for not voting for sending any money to the facilities to improve conditions for the illegal aliens.

“By opposing both bills, aren’t you just ultimately depriving these kids of housing facilities that they need?” Tapper pressed.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had falsely accused the Trump administration of operating concentration camps on the southern border, responded by saying that she “needed to send a message.”

This report has been updated to include additional information.