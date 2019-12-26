RINO Senator Lisa Murkowski (AK) said in an interview with KTUU, which aired Tuesday evening, that she is “disturbed” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments on coordinating with the White House for the impending impeachment trial.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell recently told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “There’ll be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

“Exactly how we go forward, I’m going to coordinate with the president’s lawyers,” McConnell said to Hannity. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it’s going to end. There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”

McConnell is also pushing back on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands.

Never-Trumper Bill Kristol’s group Republicans for the Rule of Law targeted Murkowski and others to turn on President Trump.

The Never-Trump group has spend one million targeting RINO Senators.

