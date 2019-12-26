The percentage of voters who consider the environment and climate their top priority has grown significantly since 2016, a new poll found.

In the online survey conducted for the Environmental Voter Project by Beacon Research, 14% of registered voters said “addressing climate change and protecting the environment” was their No. 1 priority.

Before the 2016 presidential election, just 2%-6% said climate and the environment were a top priority, the organization reported.

Additionally, 35% of the climate and environmental voters said they would be willing to wait more than an hour to vote.

“Of all the issue constituency groups, environmental voters are the most motivated to vote in the 2020 election,” the researchers wrote.

“Registered voters who list climate/environment as their No. 1 issue priority say they’d be willing to wait an average of 73.4 minutes to cast their vote in the upcoming presidential election, which is more than 20 minutes longer than economy or guns voters are willing to wait,” the researchers wrote.

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder of the project, told The Guardian there are almost 30 million climate voters who are registered to vote.

“That’s a huge constituency,” he told the outlet. “That’s like four times the number of NRA members. It’s enormous, and a lot of that growth has happened over the last two to three years.”

Yet the poll also found “frequent voters” are much more likely to list healthcare and immigration as a top priority, while “infrequent voters” are more likely to list economy/jobs, reducing gun violence and climate/environment as top priorities.

The poll also found, while President Donald Trump is unpopular with a majority of Americans, his supporters are the most reliable voters.

Frequent voters were 54%-46% favorable to Trump, while infrequent voters were only 42% favorable, with 56% unfavorable to him.

The polls overall margin of error was plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.