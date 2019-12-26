(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Karl Rove blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for refusing to turn articles of impeachment over to the Senate in a way that would allow a “dignified conclusion” for the American people.

Rove, who was a White House adviser under President George W. Bush, penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in which he condemned how Pelosi handled the impeachment of President Trump, especially her decision to hold onto the articles until the Senate offers trial terms acceptable to House Democrats. He explained that there’s always “friction” between the two chambers of Congress but claimed that Pelosi has made it significantly worse.

“There are always tensions between the House and the Senate, even when the same party controls both chambers,” Rove wrote. “Each views the other, and its rules, procedures and attitudes, with some disdain. But the normal friction between the bodies has increased since the House began its effort to impeach President Trump.”

