On Christmas, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg attempted to politicize the day by tweeting a message laden with current political overtones, but in the process he mangled Biblical history and was called out for it on social media. Buttigieg tweeted, “Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee. No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas.”

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee. No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 25, 2019

Buttigieg’s obvious attempt to make political hay out of a holy day for Christians by twisting the story of Jesus triggered strong rejoinders on social media:

Tony Shaffer, President of the London Center for Policy Research, snapped, “OMG — Joseph and mary were traveling to register as required by a totalitarian Roma occupation for a census so Rome could tax the region more efficiently — do @TheDemocrats choose to be stupid or are they incapable of speaking the truth?”

OMG – Joseph and Mary were traveling to register as required by a totalitarian Roma occupation for a census so Rome could tax the region more efficiently – do @TheDemocrats chose to be stupid or are they incapable of speaking the truth? https://t.co/OvvzHRff4e — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 25, 2019

NRO columnist Dan McLaughlin added, “You were doing OK until “refugee.” Joseph & Mary were in Bethlehem because the government commanded them there to pay taxes. A Christian would know this.”

You were doing OK until “refugee.” Joseph & Mary were in Bethlehem because the government commanded them there to pay taxes. A Christian would know this. https://t.co/gXx6GAJ5MD — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 26, 2019

Radio host Lars Larson tweeted:

For goodness’ sake @PeteButtigieg, “refugees”? Caesar ordered a census … 1stof its kind, purpose TAX collection. You Ds play the same games w census and taxes. By that measure all of us are “refugees” every April 15th. Read The Book would you? Much better than the movie.

For goodness sake @PeteButtigieg , “refugees”?

Caesar ordered a census…1st of its kind, purpose TAX collection. You Ds play the same games w census & taxes. By that measure all of us are “refugees” every April 15th. Read The Book would you? Much better than the movie. https://t.co/Q3FWgGR82k — Lars Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) December 26, 2019

Writer John Hayward added, “All I want for Christmas is for left-wing totalitarians to stop misrepresenting Jesus as a ‘migrant’ or ‘refugee’ in clumsy efforts to trick Christians into giving up on protecting their borders.”

All I want for Christmas is for left-wing totalitarians to stop misrepresenting Jesus as a “migrant” or “refugee” in clumsy efforts to trick Christians into giving up on protecting their borders https://t.co/eJfyFUmrAO — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 26, 2019

Buttigieg may not know the history of Christianity very well, but he does know how to target religious Christians. Last April, he attacked Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian, tweeting, “Speaking only for myself, I can tell you that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade. And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand.” He added on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “He’s nice. If he were here, you would think he’s a nice guy to your face. But he’s also fanatical.”

Pence responded to Buttigieg on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” saying, “He said some things that are critical of my Christian faith and about me personally, and he knows better; he knows me.” Pence pointed out that Buttigieg’s remarks were likely a political move, adding, “I get it you know, it’s like — you have 19 people running for president on that side in a party that’s sliding off to the Left.”

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who like Buttigieg is gay, snapped, “One of the things that really bothers me about this attack is that Mike Pence is a friend of mine. Mike and Karen are great people. They are godly people. They’re followers of Christ. They don’t have hate in their heart for anyone. They know my partner, they have accepted us. You ask me do we agree philosophically on every single issue? No.”