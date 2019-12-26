The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reportedly cut President Donald Trump’s cameo scene from this year’s broadcasts of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” saying the edit was made to allow for more advertising space.

The news started to circulate after many users noticed the Trump-less broadcast on Twitter, some slamming the move while others praised it.

Comicbook.com was the first outlet to run the story. Reportedly, after the site reached out to CBC, the network denied that the action was politically motivated, instead saying the movie was edited to allow more space for commercials.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC said.

[embedded content]

DONALD TRUMP Cameo Scene – Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)



youtu.be



The news comes just days after Trump fondly recalled his cameo appearance in the Christmas classic, saying it was an “honor” to be featured in the “big Christmas hit.”

“Well, I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,’ and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump said during a conference call with military members, in which Trump was asked if the film was his favorite holiday movie.

“They say ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it.”

“And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously,” Trump continued. “It’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest.

“So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success,” he said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a service Christmas Eve at a church in West Palm Beach, Florida, before dining at the president’s private club at Mar-a-Lago.