On Tuesday, President Donald Trump pointed out that “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” a movie he briefly appears in, is “one of the biggest” Christmas hits of all time, financially speaking.

Trump made the comment, which was heavily covered by the mainstream media in mocking fashion, during a conference call with United States military members currently serving overseas.

The following day, Canadian broadcasting network CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) aired the film with Trump’s cameo edited out (see below).

“According to people sounding off on social media, they have noticed that Trump’s cameo has been edited out of the version of the film airing on CBC,” Comicbook reported Wednesday. “Given Trump’s divisive demeanor, many are quick to assume the move is politically motivated but the broadcaster denies that this was the case for the Home Alone 2 broadcast.”

CBC seemingly confirmed the edit to Comicbook when asked about the alleged censorship, though they contended the Trump cameo was cut due to advertising time constraints.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” the broadcaster said.

According to PJ Media, folks online have complained about CBC cutting the Trump cameo in the movie since 2015. It’s unclear if the movie was aired on the network prior to 2015.

Trump was asked by a service member via conference call on Tuesday if he thought “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was his favorite holiday movie.

“Well I’m in Home Alone 2,” the president said, sparking the troops to laugh along with him, as noted by Deadline. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it.”

“And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success,” Trump added.

According to Deadline, the movie raked in $365 million worldwide in 1992.

President Trump has received notoriously vicious media coverage since his 2016 election win. The negative coverage has only ramped up since Democrats launched their partisan impeachment inquiry, Media Research Center (MRC) reported in November.

“The Media Research Center (MRC) analyzed all coverage of President Trump and his administration on ABC’s ‘World News Tonight,’ CBS’ ‘Evening News’ and NBC’s ‘Nightly News’ since Trump took office in 2017. MRC editor Rich Noyes noted that coverage of Trump has been ‘more hostile than normal’ since Sept. 24 when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the start of the impeachment inquiry,” a Fox News report explained.

“Out of 684 evaluative comments included in these broadcasts, a whopping 96 percent have been negative, vs. a meager four percent that have been positive,” MRC editor Rich Noyes said.

“Noyes’ MRC study also indicated that 59 percent of impeachment coverage has been based on anonymous sources. Impeachment coverage has been 95 percent negative, while news of withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria was 98 percent negative, according to the study,” Fox noted.

WATCH:

[embedded content]