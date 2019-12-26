Chelsea Clinton responded Thursday to Rep. Paul GosarPaul Anthony GosarWhite House calls Democratic witness’s mentioning of president’s youngest son ‘classless’ Sen. John Kennedy: Americans ‘deserve some answers’ on Epstein’s death Gosar leaves message in tweets: ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ MORE’s (R-Az.) tweet Christmas Eve depicting a falling television light nearly striking her parents, former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonKarl Rove argues Clinton’s impeachment was ‘dignified’ Senators seek to weaponize Clinton trial in Trump impeachment Impeached, with a solid base and no apologies — Trump becomes the only issue of 2020 MORE and former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSome kids will spend Christmas in border cages Michael Moore: Sanders can beat Trump in 2020 Trump expresses support for Susan Collins in competitive Senate race MORE.

“At 11am on Christmas Eve, we were making cookies for Santa. Thank you Congressman @RepGosarfor reminding me of my dad’s quick reflexes!” Clinton tweeted.

Gosar tweeted the clip, in which Hillary Clinton is heard shouting “Jesus, Mary and Joseph” as her husband pulls her to safety, with the caption “Remember the reason for the season!” on Tuesday. It depicts an incident on the set of a 1992 “60 Minutes” interview.