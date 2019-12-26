(FUTURISM) A Chinese airport has found itself caught in the crossfire of a bizarre battle between pig farmers and criminal gangs.

In October, navigations systems started to fail on flights in and out of Harbin airport while they flew over Zhaozhou county. Authorities later traced the cause of the disturbance to a farm’s unauthorized anti-drone device, which it had begun using in an attempt to stop criminals from using drones to drop items infected with swine flu on its pigs.

An outbreak of swine flu has reportedly killed half of China’s pig population this year, causing the price of pork to skyrocket.

