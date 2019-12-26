Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. spoke at the GOP Christmas/Hanukkah Party this year in Palm Beach.

During his speech Falwell Jr. compared the Democrats’ slapdash impeachment to the Pearl Harbor attack in World War II.

He followed that up by saying the 2020 election will be like Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Democrats.

He’s right.

The sham impeachment wakened the Sleeping Giant… Americans don’t like crooked politicians and don’t like the continual attacks on this president.

If the election was held today President Trump would win in a 40 state landslide.

Democrats know it’s true.

Falwell and his family later posed for a photo with President Trump.

Donald Trump posing with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family at Mar-a-Lago. On Thursday, Falwell tweeted, “I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” pic.twitter.com/kmTiV1vO4L — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 22, 2019

