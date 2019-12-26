Expanding a dispute within Christian media over President Donald Trump’s impeachment and the proper response to it, an editor for The Christian Post quit Monday over the website’s pro-Trump editorial stance, CNN reported.

Napp Nazworth, who served as The Christian Post’s politics editor and worked for the site for eight years, accused the Post of making a “business decision” to “silo themselves” by defending Trump against his critics and impeachment.

“Like so many other media companies, they’ve chosen to silo themselves,” Nazworth wrote on Twitter. “They’ve chosen to represent a narrow (and shrinking) slice of Christianity. That might be a good business decision, short term at least. But it’s bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on diversity of thought.”

Nazworth has written in the past about the moral dangers of Christians supporting President Trump.

John Grano, senior managing editor, and Richard Land, executive editor, published an editorial Monday titled, “Christianity Today and the problem with ‘Christian Elitism.'”

In the editorial, the authors highlight comments made by Christianity Today editor Mark Galli, who wrote an editorial calling for the president’s removal from office.

After the 2016 election, Galli said he knew “hardly anyone” who voted for Trump, especially not evangelical Christians. He also described himself and other like-minded evangelicals as “elite.” Grano and Land don’t explicitly disagree with Galli’s conclusions about Trump’s moral fitness for office, but they condemn his elitist perspective.

“CT’s disdainful, dismissive, elitist posture toward their fellow Christians may well do far more long-term damage to American Christianity and its witness than any current prudential support for President Trump will ever cause,” Grano and Land wrote.