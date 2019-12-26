(FOX NEWS) An editor for The Christian Post resigned from the evangelical publication on Monday over a scathing editorial that blasted fellow evangelical magazine Christianity Today, saying his employer had positioned itself as being on “Team Trump.”

Napp Nazworth, who uses the #NeverTrump hashtag on his Twitter bio, said he was saddened to leave the Post after more than eight years with the newspaper.

“Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. …,” he tweeted.

