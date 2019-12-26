(THE HILL) A student at Columbia University has filed a complaint with the Department of Education alleging anti-Semitism on campus, with lawyers representing him saying he is the first to do so under a new executive order from President Trump.

A press release on the complaint from The Lawfare Project accuses Columbia’s administration of knowing about a “hostile environment” but doing nothing to fix it.

The legal group last week filed the complaint with the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Jonathan Karten, a Jewish Israeli American student.

