Japan’s broadcaster NHK reported a missile launch from North Korea, stating the projectile was estimated to have fallen some 2,000 km off Hokkaido’s coast. The news, however, was retracted shortly afterwards.

The erroneous report of the missile launch was issued by Japan’s national broadcaster late on Thursday. A few minutes later, however, it posted an update, stating the news flash was “incorrect” without providing any further details on the blunder.

While the exact circumstances of the misreporting remain unclear, its timing could not have been worse, as the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense. Prior to the Christmas holidays, Kim Jong-un issued a cryptic warning to the US about getting possible “Christmas gifts.” America’s beefing up of military might and its repeated threats have long been angering Pyongyang.

While US President Donald Trump suggested the presents hinted-at might actually be something “nice,” like a “beautiful vase,” the US military said it was being particularly watchful over the “gifts” on the Christmas Eve. Its festivities, however, were not impeded by any North Korean missiles… or vases.

Also on rt.com You better watch out… US military tracks Santa and North Korean ‘gifts’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!