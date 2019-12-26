Kanye West dropped a new 19-track gospel album aptly titled “Jesus is Born” on Christmas day.

The surprise gospel album comes on the heels of West’s successful and highly-anticipated “Jesus is King,” which earned the artist his ninth consecutive spot at the top of the Billboard 200, according to CBS News.

The primary artist listed on “Jesus is Born” is West’s Sunday Service Choir; the album features covers of “Ultralight Beam” and “Balm In Gilead,” CNN notes.

Sunday Service Choir, featuring West, travels to various cities to put on Jesus-centered performances. According to TMZ, the choir performed in New York City at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall on Sunday.

“The choir belted out songs from Kanye’s ‘Jesus is King’ album — as they normally have — but there was also a rendition of ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ added to the setlist,” the entertainment site notes.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Bradley Cooper, and West’s wife Kim Kardashian were all in attendance.

The musical talent has been increasingly open about his Christian faith. As reported by The Daily Wire in October, West said he asked people working on his “Jesus is King” album to refrain from premarital sex. The proud Trump supporter also condemned the saturation of porn in our culture.

“When collaborating with others on ‘Jesus Is King,’ West set up some lifestyle guidelines that they would have to abide by in order be part of the project,” Billboard reported. “Yeezy asked others to fast during portions of creating and also not partake in any premarital sex at times, which he knew would receive some blowback once it became public.”

“There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” West said. “When people pray together and fast together, the power is increased.”

West also explained that he no longer views himself as a “slave” to the music industry, but as a “free” “son of God” spreading the gospel.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” the 42-year-old said. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

Last year, West visited the White House to discuss criminal justice reform with President Trump, sparking a media firestorm.

“There was something about when I put this hat on it made me feel like Superman … You made a Superman — that’s my favorite superhero — you made a Superman cape for me,” West told the president while sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“I love this guy here,” the artist said Trump.

