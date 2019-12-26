Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said Thursday that a “couple” Senate Democrats might vote to acquit President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial.

Sen. Perdue declined to say who will vote to acquit the president during an upcoming impeachment trial so that the public does not put additional pressure on the Democrats.

The Georgia conservative said, “I think we might have a couple. I don’t want to speculate on who — obviously that puts too much pressure on them — but I really think we have people on both sides that are trying to get to a reasonable, nonpartisan answer.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently echoed Sen. Perdue’s sentiment in which he said that Democrats remain divided on impeachment.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we got one or two Democrats. It looks to me over in the House, the Republicans seem to be solid and the Democrats seem to be divided,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), a member of Senate Republican leadership, said that “there are a couple of Democrats who are thinking about” voting to acquit the president of wrongdoing.

It remains possible that battleground Senate Democrats, such as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Doug Jones (D-AL), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), may vote to clear President Trump.

Sen. Manchin said recently that he is “very much torn” over making a decision regarding voting to convict President Trump.

Other Senate Republicans have told Breitbart News they believe as many as three Democrats could vote to clear Trump during the trial.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said that any lawmaker, whether he or she is from a red or blue state, will see that there is not enough evidence to convict the president.

“I think that anybody that is fair-minded, whether they’re from a red state or a blue state or not, is going to find this somewhat laughable and a bar way too low to undo an election, particularly when we’re so close to the next election,” he told Breitbart News.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News during a conference call in December that as many as three Senate Democrats could defect and vote with Republicans to acquit Trump.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), a leading Senate Democrat, recently told the Hill that Senate Democrat leadership has not whipped their conference to vote for or against convicting Trump.

Sen. Durbin said, “I have not whipped the Democrats, and we’re not going to.”

Asked if they would pressure Democrats to vote to convict the president after the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Durbin said, “We don’t do that. It’s a vote of conscience.”

