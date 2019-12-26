D.C. Fire and EMS are responding to a gas leak in the area of the Navy Yard Metro station on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

A gas leak near the Navy Yard Metro station Thursday afternoon has prompted the response of Washington Gas and D.C. Fire and EMS officials in the area.

D.C. Fire officials said a “large outside gas line breach” in the 1200 block of Half Street Southeast also caused some evacuations of nearby high-rise buildings as a measure of caution. They said the safety perimeter goes a block in all directions.

“What we found when we arrived is that a construction crew had breached a high-pressure gas line,” Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for D.C. Fire and EMS Department, told WTOP. “Right now, we’re being told it’s four inches in diameter, and we had gas flowing freely.”

Reporting from just outside the perimeter, WTOP’s Kate Ryan said the air had a “fairly strong odor of gas.”

There are some evacuations of nearby buildings and a construction site “out of an abundance of caution,” but there are no injuries, according to Maggiolo. He says D.C. Fire has tested for gas on all the floors of the evacuated buildings, but they’ve found no evidence of gas in those buildings.

Maggiolo said that an initial attempt to stop the gas flow by shutting down a valve was unsuccessful, and that they may have to dig the street to reach the line.

UPDATE: Washington Gas has stopped the leak.

Update large gas leak 1200 block Half St SE. @washingtongas has clamped the leak & gas flow has stopped. #DCsBravest will check adjacent buildings for any residual gas. @wmata is expected to resume normal service shortly. No injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 26, 2019

Metro suspended Green Line train service between L’Enfant Plaza and Anacostia due to the fire department activity outside of the Navy Yard station.

UPDATED: Green Line Delay: Train service suspended btwn Anacostia & L’Enfant Plaza due to fire department activity outside Navy Yard. Shuttle buses established. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 26, 2019

The Navy Yard station’s Half Street entrance remains closed. Metro has set up bus service to Navy Yard’s New Jersey Ave. entrance from Waterfront (M St.), Anacostia (Bus Bay G) and L’Enfant Plaza (7th St. & D St.) stations.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

