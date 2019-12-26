On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) warned America would become a “tyranny” if President Donald Trump were not “restrained,” referring to the ongoing impeachment saga.

Doggett said, “There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying. So I’m pleased that Senator Murkowski spoke up on this.”

He continued, “And as far as President Trump’s tweets, you know what permeates them, as best I can tell, is fear. He’s always fearful of strong women, but here he’s fearful of the truth that it might come out that the witnesses that have been requested by Senator Schumer are not from out in left field. They’re from the people that surround this president. From his chief of staff, who said, just get accustomed to this kind of conduct. So it’s a reasonable request that there be a real trial, not just a set of arguments and quick vote in the Senate.”

He added, “I think it’s also noteworthy with Senator Murkowski and the other Senators that unlike the normal proceedings in the Senate, where Senator McConnell can block consideration of gun safety or equality or voter protection legislation that we passed in the House, here every senator is equal. So each senator will have to decide, do they want a fair proceeding where witnesses are called, or do they only want to rubber-stamp the White House? And I think each of those senators will be held accountable, depending on what they decide about that. I think the only thing more outrageous these days in Washington than President Trump and his fearful tweets are those Republicans who have enabled him to do this and to take a little more freedom and a little more freedom until we have a tyranny here if he is not restrained.”

