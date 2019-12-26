In March 2016 The Gateway Pundit revealed that the late Senator John McCain and his longtime associate David Kramer pushed the fake Trump – Russia dossier to the FBI and also to over a dozen left-wing journalists.

John McCain and his associate David Kramer pushed the fake Russia dossier to the FBI and Buzzfeed News.

Additional court filings were released that revealed that Kramer provided the fake dossier to multiple individuals in the media.

Now this…

The Inspector General’s report revealed that John McCain funneled several junk Trump-Russia documents to the FBI after Steele’s termination from the elite spy agency.

IG Report Reveals Steele Funneled Claims Through John McCain After FBI Dropped Him https://t.co/nUBAFIhijY via @BreitbartNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 26, 2019

John McCain was a willing dupe for the deep state FBI.

What a disgrace.

Aaron Klein reported at Breitbart:

Late Senator John McCain provided disgraced former FBI chief James Comey with five separate reports from Christopher Steele that the FBI didn’t previously possess related to unsubstantiated allegations of collusion between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 campaign, the Justice Department’s recent Inspector General report revealed. There have long been questions about why it was necessary for McCain to pass Steele’s anti-Trump dossier to Comey on December 9, 2016, several weeks after the November 2016 presidential election. By then, Steele had already met numerous times with FBI agents to provide them with his controversial reports. Steele, however, was terminated as an FBI source in the fall of 2016 because he spoke to the news media. The IG report discloses that McCain gave five new Steele reports to Comey that the FBI did not previously possess, showing that McCain served as a conduit for Steele’s information to reach the FBI even after the British ex-spy was formally cut off as an FBI source. It is not clear whether McCain knew at the time that Steele had previously been terminated as an FBI source.

