Donald Trump Jr. went after Hunter Biden hard this past weekend at the Turning Point USA student action summit conference in Florida.

Trump Jr. said that since the far-left mainstream media constantly picks on 13-year-old Barron Trump, then Joe Biden’s crack smoking son Hunter Biden ‘sure as sh*t is not off limits.’

WATCH:

The post Donald Trump Jr: If Barron Trump Is Not Off Limits, Then Hunter Biden ‘Sure As Sh*t Is Not’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.