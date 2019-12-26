Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reportedly angered her brother David Warren over the way that she has characterized what their father did for work, calling him a “janitor,” a term that David Warren says is false.

The Boston Globe reported:

Families can also disagree on the details of a shared life. According to a family friend, David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack. “When she called her dad a janitor during the early stages of this, David was furious,” said Pamela Winblood, 78, a longtime friend of David who had fallen out with him and supports Warren’s presidential bid. “He said, ‘My Dad was never a janitor.’ I said, ‘Well, he was a maintenance man.’ ” (In an interview, Warren said she had no idea why that characterization would bother her brother; she has referred to their father as a “maintenance man” in her 2014 autobiography but often as a “janitor” on the campaign trail.)

A separate report noted that Warren recognized the difference between working in maintenance and janitorial services in her book where she repeatedly referred to her father as a maintenance man. Mediaite reported:

She also referred to her father as a “maintenance man” in a 2012 Senate campaign ad, and in a 2007 interview said that “maintenance man in an apartment house was his last job .” But in another 2012 speech, Warren got more specific about her father’s job at that apartment house, and her description did not sound very janitorial. … “My father held a series of jobs, his last one was mowing lawns and cleaning swimming pools for an apartment house,” Warren said…

Warren has repeatedly been plagued by accusations from critics that she is a phony and liar over numerous false claims that she has made about her and her family’s history.

A couple of months ago, Warren came under fire over her claim that she was fired from a teaching job for being “visibly pregnant,” which she has repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail.

Records obtained by The Washington Free Beacon debunk Warren’s claim:

Minutes of an April 21, 1971, Riverdale Board of Education meeting obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show that the board voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren a “2nd year” contract for a two-days-per-week teaching job. That job is similar to the one she held the previous year, her first year of teaching. Minutes from a board meeting held two months later, on June 16, 1971, indicate that Warren’s resignation was “accepted with regret.”

During a 2007 interview, Warren said:

I was married at nineteen and graduated from college after I’d married, and my first year post-graduation I worked in a public school system with the children with disabilities. I did that for a year, and then that summer I didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an “emergency certificate,” it was called. I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, “I don’t think this is going to work out for me.” I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, “What am I going to do?” My husband’s view of it was, “Stay home. We have children, we’ll have more children, you’ll love this.” And I was very restless about it.

Warren has faced years of criticism for lying about being Native American, which a DNA test confirmed last year. That scandal is still not over for Warren as she refuses to disclose when she actually became aware of the fact that she was not Native American.

In an interview last year on The Breakfast Club, which happened after her DNA test, Warren refused to say when she learned she was not Native American, which strongly suggests that she knew before she got the results back from her DNA test and therefore was knowingly deceiving the public with her false claims.