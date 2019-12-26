(ABC NEWS) Three-quarters of all workplace assaults happen to health care workers, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. And right now, unlike other professions, there is no federal law requiring prevention, reporting, or action if a health care worker is assaulted while on the job.

“You can get into a cab or an Uber, or onto a train, and it says that assaulting an employee is a felony and you can go to prison,” Michigan State University professor Judy Arnetz, an expert in workplace violence in the health care sector, told ABC News. “And yet, people walk into hospitals to take care of patients every day and they are getting assaulted every day.”

