European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans on Thursday penned a love letter to Britain amid its exit from the European Union, saying the UK was always welcome back to the EU.

“Since I went to a British school, you have always been part of me,” Timmermans writes in The Guardian. “Now you are leaving, and it breaks my heart.”

The UK is set to leave the EU on Jan. 31, 2020, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was passed by MPs.

Timmermans said he “recently read a delightful book of love letters to Europe. And it made me contemplate my love for Britain.”

He also recalled his time in St. George’s British International School in Rome.

“I was 12 years old and still learning English,” he wrote. “That year, I also dressed up in a kimono, as one of the ‘gentleman from Japan’ in the ‘Mikado,’ the school play.”

“Britain was always there. As part of me,” he added.

“I know you now. And I love you. For who you are and what you gave me. I’m like an old lover.”