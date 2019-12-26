On Christmas Day, the Norwegian Royal palace confirmed that the the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, Ari Behn, who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2007, had committed suicide. Geir Håkonsund, Behn’s manager, announced, “It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come,” as News In English reported.

The Daily Mail reported that King Harald of Norway stated:

It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn’s passing. Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their dear father, and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who now have lost their dear son and brother. We ask that Ari’s immediate family get some rest during this difficult time.

Behn was open about his struggles with mental health; his 2018 book, “Inferno,” delineated his battles. He also wrote the short story collection Sad as Hellas well as some plays. Behn and Princess Martha Louise have three children; they were married in 2002 and divorced in 2017.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him in 2007 at a Nobel Peace Prize concert. The BBC reported that Behn said, “We had a great talk, he sat right beside me. After five minutes he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.”

Behn said he dissuaded Spacey by telling him “Er, maybe later.” He added, “My hair was dark at the time, I was 10 years younger and right up his alley.”

In May, Princess Martha Louise announced on Instagram that she was dating a shaman, Durek Verrett, 44. She wrote, “He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet…And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in.”

Last May, Martha Louise and Verrett announced they were holding workshops titled “Activating Divinity,” billed as putting “more focus on shamanic exercises and meditation than on the lectures, led by Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek.” They advertised they “will take you on a journey to discover your activated divine self … talk about life, how to raise awareness … a magical journey that opens up your unique truth.”

News in English reported in 2009, “Princess Martha Louise claims that she used to get irritated when she felt people got too close to her, that they violated her space. Now she thinks that was simply because her aura was extended too far from her body. ‘When I learned to hold my aura within 30 to 50 centimeters from my body, where it’s natural to have it, the feeling of being invaded by others disappeared,’ she writes in her book. She says she still ‘checks her aura’ if she feels uncertain.”