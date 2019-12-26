(CBS NEWS) The FBI is looking into controversial pardons made by Kentucky’s former Republican Governor Matt Bevin, federal law enforcement sources confirmed. Lawmakers from both major political parties say they’re concerned that some pardons Bevin issued just before he left office were favors to supporters.

The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported the FBI probe.

Bevin granted hundreds of pardons and commutations in his last act as governor. A majority went to low-level drug offenders, but some went to convicted murderers and rapists.

