Hillary Clinton posted a photo from her First Lady days for Christmas this year.
A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! pic.twitter.com/FOcMKZM87x
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 24, 2019
Of course, the Christmas tree is as crooked as Hillary Clinton.
And it did not go unnoticed.
Even your Christmas tree is crooked… 😂
— M3thods (@M2Madness) December 24, 2019
Justice is coming… pic.twitter.com/YM70fYyLKd
— Vicki (@727Soullo) December 24, 2019
And You will NEVER EVER BE PRESIDENT !!!
— Patty 🍑🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@Benny29143790) December 25, 2019
Isn’t that Bill’s dress? pic.twitter.com/t7rv3Df1jl
— Tartarian (@m_mcmindes) December 24, 2019
— Penny (@4URThoughtsAust) December 24, 2019
