Hillary Clinton posted a photo from her First Lady days for Christmas this year.

A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! pic.twitter.com/FOcMKZM87x — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 24, 2019

Of course, the Christmas tree is as crooked as Hillary Clinton.

And it did not go unnoticed.

Even your Christmas tree is crooked… 😂 — M3thods (@M2Madness) December 24, 2019

And You will NEVER EVER BE PRESIDENT !!! — Patty 🍑🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@Benny29143790) December 25, 2019

