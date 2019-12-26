Presidential primary contender Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is banking on billboard advertisements ahead of the 2020 election.

Gabbard’s campaign pent nearly $700,000 in the first three quarters of this year on billboards alone, according to NBC News, more than any other candidate in the field.

Billboards range from, “TULSI 2020” to “A Soldier’s Heart,” in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Gabbard is a military veteran.

“I don’t think it’s ever been a replacement,” Gabbard’s New Hampshire coordinator, Shani Pomerantz, told NBC in reference to the lawmaker holding physical events in the state. “It gives people time to get familiar with her, so when she shows up, they want to find out more.”

The campaign would not discuss the billboards, saying it “has a policy of not commenting on campaign strategy or strategists.”

Gabbard has spent $6.4 million since launching her campaign in February.

New Hampshire resident Brenda Rowe, 55, told NBC she liked the billboards.

“Trusting your intuition when you’re voting is really important,” Rowe said. “When I saw someone had a huge, huge poster on their barn in Henniker, I just felt this huge wave that this was coming and that people were behind her, not just my intuition.”