(LONDON GUARDIAN) On Monday afternoon, last-minute shoppers shuffled the sidewalks around Wausau’s city center as the mercury topped 34F (1C) – a veritable heatwave for this time of year and, coincidentally, the perfect temperature for packing snowballs with volume and heft.

And inside the nearby city hall, a conversation has also been heating up – one that could shape the future of snowball fights in this central Wisconsin town.

Owing to a 1962 ordinance that forbids the launching of projectiles on city property, those participating in snowball fights have for decades risked a $114 fine, a law that earned Wausau the distinction of being dubbed the “worst town in America.”

Read the full story ›