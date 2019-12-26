A new YouGov survey found Germans consider President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump lashes out at Pelosi on Christmas, decries ‘scam impeachment’ Christmas Day passes in North Korea with no sign of ‘gift’ to US Prosecutors: Avenatti was M in debt during Nike extortion MORE more dangerous to world peace than North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnChristmas Day passes in North Korea with no sign of ‘gift’ to US North Korea tops foreign crises confronting Trump in 2020 U.S. flies four spy planes over North Korea amid Christmas threat: report MORE or Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinCyberCom mulls aggressive tactics if Russia interferes in next election: report Putin plays hockey at Red Square on Christmas Putin: Russia now leading world in hypersonic weapons MORE, according to the German broadcaster DW.

Asked to rank the greatest threat to world peace between Trump, Kim, Putin, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Chinese President Xi Jinping, 41 percent named Trump, compared to Kim at 17 percent, Khamenei and Putin at 8 percent and Xi at 7 percent.

Pollsters surveyed 2,000 Germans for the poll between Dec. 16 and 18.

The results were similar to a YouGov poll published in July 2018, although the earlier survey did not include Xi or Khamenei as options.

The poll comes after a contentious NATO summit in London with several European allies, during which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauTrump expresses confidence on USMCA, touts Democrat support Trump, Trudeau discuss USMCA as deal appears imminent Trump rips media coverage that ‘mocked’ him during NATO summit MORE was filmed apparently joking about the lengths of Trump’s joint press conferences in a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emanuel Macron.