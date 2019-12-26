Senator Mitch McConnell

Republican Senators are predicting a ‘bipartisan acquittal’ in the impending Senate impeachment trial.

GOP is predicting at least 2 Democrat Senators will vote against convicting President Trump in any Senate impeachment trial.

House Democrats also had defectors who voted against impeachment.

Speaker Pelosi knows impeachment is DOA in the Senate so she is holding onto the articles of impeachment unless the Senate bows to her demands.

The Hill reported:

Republicans are becoming increasingly confident they’ll be able to hand President Trump a bipartisan acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial. With 67 votes needed to convict the president and remove him from office, and the outcome of a Senate trial all but guaranteed, GOP senators are broadening their sights as they plot their strategy. Senate Republicans think they’ll be able to pick up one or two Democrats on the final votes for each impeachment article. That would let them tout Trump’s acquittal as bipartisan — an angle they’ve already seized on when talking about the two House votes, in which a handful of Democrats crossed the aisle to join Republicans in opposing impeachment. I think we might have a couple,” said GOP Sen. Purdue. “I don’t want to speculate on who — obviously that puts too much pressure on them — but I really think we have people on both sides that are trying to get to a reasonable, nonpartisan answer.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing President Trump and will move to acquit Trump as quickly as possible since no crimes were named in the articles of impeachment.

The post GOP Predicts ‘Bipartisan Acquittal’ in Impending Senate Impeachment Trial appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.