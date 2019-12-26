It’s almost time to bid farewell to 2019 and embrace 2020 … or at least batten down the hatches for what’s coming. Before we do that, though, let’s take a look back at the past year and the stories that gripped readers the most. Our first group of ten has a wide range of topics, from the obscure to the enduring, all the way to the extraterrestrial. And you’ll be happy to know that the Epstein story didn’t kill itself in our first stanza, either!

Join us for a walk down Memory Lane … and wonder how many of these stories will still be going strong for next year’s Top 50, too. Here are the bottom ten of the Top 50 in countdown order: