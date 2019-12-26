A newlywed couple from Michigan is recovering from kidney transplant surgery after making the rare discovery that they were a perfect transplant match.

When Logan and Vanessa Bosselaar of Kentwood got married in September, they knew that Vanessa was in need of a kidney transplant.

The 24-year-old had been diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease, and her new husband had an inkling that he could be her perfect match in more ways than one.

The transplant made for a very different Christmas this year. https://t.co/Ifbl6wZUwb — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) December 26, 2019

While it is rare for married couples to be a perfect transplant match, Logan was eager to get tested, WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids reported.

His hunch was right, and soon, he and Vanessa were making all the necessary preparations for kidney transplant surgery.

Two weeks before the surgery, the couple had a setback: a frightening car collision on the way home from a doctor’s appointment. Their vehicle flipped and rolled four times, Logan told WOOD, but amazingly, the couple walked away with only minor injuries.

They recovered and were cleared for surgery as planned, which took place early on Christmas Eve.

“The fact that we were OK from our car accident and then to go in and have a successful surgery, that’s amazing,” Logan told WOOD.

His surgery was first, to remove his kidney, and then it was Vanessa’s turn.

“I got to see Vanessa when she rolled in,” Logan said. “She was pretty out of it, but it was just a relief to see her and know that she was OK.”

The newlyweds spent Christmas Day recovering, optimistic and hopeful about the future. Doctors told the couple the surgery had been a complete success.

The Bosselaars understand just how rare it is for spouses to be a perfect transplant match, saying that doctors and friends are continually surprised to hear their story.

“Everybody is always like, ‘What?'” Vanessa said. “They’re really surprised, shocked to hear it.”

But the couple is not surprised, believing their story is unfolding exactly the way it is supposed to.

“Everyone is like, ‘Woah that’s crazy’, but to us, it’s meant to be,” Logan said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.