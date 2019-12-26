Christians in the U.S. military should expect sanctions for their faith in 2020. Since born-again believers have a biblical worldview, their convictions will be diametrically opposed to most of the trends that are pervading the culture. Thus, persecution is inevitable, because true Christians are at variance to the cultural movements of the world.

Since the devil is described in Scripture as the “ruler of this world” (John 12:32), it is important to enumerate some of his worldly trends, which every soldier of Christ needs to be aware of: Killing babies (abortion), promoting moral relativism, inciting race wars, flaunting homosexuality, falsely accusing people of crimes they never committed, removing all vestiges and sentiments of Christianity and attacking Bible believing Christians for simply affirming the Bible, are just a few examples.

Born-again Christians will not affirm the ploys of Satan, nor will they be silent when they take place. On the contrary, true Christians believe that abortion is murder, homosexuality is a gross perversion, race baiting is sinful and bearing a false witness is a violation of the Ninth Commandment, and they will regard all anti-Christian advocacy groups as made up of lost sinners who need to hear the gospel. Anti-Christian bigots who discover Christians that don’t agree with their godless, secular convictions will aggressively slander them and incite others to do the same.

Since the devil is the chief antagonist against God and man, it is important to remember that he will use many individuals as instruments to carry out his prerogatives. One of those instruments operates under the guise of “religious freedom,” which is far from what this anti-God advocacy group stands for.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation is led by Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, whom many regard as a non-profit charlatan who conspicuously slanders and attacks Christians – not because they violated the Constitution or broke the law – but simply because they are Christians. Many observers have felt that Weinstein uses every opportunity he can to revile Christians who exercise their faith, because it provides him with innumerable opportunities to create fundraising campaigns so he can literally beg people for money. In a September 2019 article at Christianfighterpilot.com (CFP) titled, “Mikey Weinstein’s MRFF doubles in size, Mikey tops $2.7M,” the CFP reported that Weinstein not only had many “failed get-rich schemes,” but has also made himself a very wealthy man off of his so-called charity:

TRENDING: Anti-Christian Joy Behar gets surprise from 30,000 angry viewers who call network

To date, Mikey Weinstein has solicited millions of dollars in donations for his “charity” – and he has also paid himself $2.7 million from those donations. It seems he’s managed to make himself a very wealthy man off other people’s “charity.”

The article explains why Weinstein attacks Christians in the military: It makes him rich! This is why many have argued that Weinstein is so aggressive in trying to rid the military of anything that pertains to God, Christ or the Bible. So to protect his wealth, Weinstein relies on deceptive practices to incite fear, and to keep the funds rolling in. Here are a few:

Weinstein relies on legal threats to incite fear, so when people subjugate themselves to his legal complaints, he wins. But fear not! Weinstein is a failed lawyer, whose record of litigating battles in the court room is embarrassing. Visit Christianfighterpilot.com to see how futile and frivolous Mikey Weinstein’s demands truly are.

Remember that it costs a lot of money to fight a civil battle in court, money nonprofit charlatans don’t want to spend because it will affect their wallets. This is why anti-God groups make threats. Think about it. If an anti-God advocacy group that uses bully tactics to scare people can cause Christians to surrender to their legal demands, they can avoid paying legal fees in court, proclaim victory and enjoy all of the capital they raise for attacking Christians. Therefore, if you are in the military and are threatened by Weinstein or any anti-God group, contact a religious-liberty lawyer like the First Liberty Institute or your public affairs office immediately. Do not surrender your right to espouse your faith or even dignify these groups’ imbecilic demands. Your Christian rights matter.

Public humiliation is another tactic Weinstein employs to assist his fundraising endeavors. Historically, when Weinstein is offended by a Christian in the military, he will use that person’s bio picture to exploit him to the public, using his website or Facebook page to either accuse the Christian of crimes or of violating the Constitution. When this happens, the worst thing you can do is give up. Instead, you should forgive Weinstein, pray for his salvation and address his lies and deception by making them publicly known. By doing this, you will be sending a message to Weinstein that you care about his soul, but you won’t tolerate his wicked and deceptive tactics – and you will not remain silent but will let other Christian know how to respond to his desperate attempts to raise capital. If Weinstein ever tried to slander or embarrass you publicly, consider how the apostles in the book of Acts responded: “So they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for His name” (Acts 5:41, emphasis mine).

Lastly, Weinstein prides himself on representing all faiths in the military, to include Christians.

States Weinstein’s website: “Nearly 66,000 active duty, veteran, and civilian personnel of the United States Armed Forces, including individuals involved in High School JROTC around the nation, have come to our foundation for redress and assistance in resolving or alerting the public to their civil rights grievances, with hundreds more contacting MRFF each day. 95% of them are Christians themselves (emphasis mine).”

This is comical and self-refuting. Why would any Christian support an organization that is anti-Christian? If by professing Christian, Weinstein is referring to those who are offended by the Bible, don’t believe in the inerrancy of Scripture, embrace homosexuality or approve of abortion, let me set the record straight and say that those kinds of people are not born-again Christians. Christ said that we will know false teachers by their fruits (Matthew 7:15-20) and warned about those who professed His name with their lips, but their hearts were far from Him (Matthew 7:21-23; 15:7-9). A true Christian, one that is born-again, will not support organizations that advocate for all of the things that God hates. On the contrary, the Bible says, “… Let everyone who names the name of Christ depart from iniquity” (2 Timothy 2:19).

If or when you are persecuted, rejoice and count it worthy to suffer shame for the Savior. If you truly serve Christ, you will not be silent. Christians are commanded to preach the gospel (Mark 16:15) and defend the faith (1 Peter 3:15). As a result, you could be: publicly slandered; prevented from being employed or fired because of your convictions; accused of crimes you never committed, or labeled as a bigot, racist, or crazy fundamentalist. Don’t be surprised. This is expected:

“If the world hates you, you know that it hated Me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love its own. Yet because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you. Remember the word that I said to you, ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted Me, they will also persecute you. … (John 15:18-20).

Note: The opinions expressed here are solely those of Hernandez and do not necessarily represent the views of any government, military, or religious organization. Sonny Hernandez wrote this article as a civilian on his own time on an issue of public interest.