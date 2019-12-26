Investigative journalist John Solomon joined Gregg Jarrett on Lou Dobbs Tonight on Thursday.

Solomon says DOJ Andrew McCabe and James Comey were at the head of the deep state machine and it’s time for Durham and Barr to meet out some discipline against those two partisan operatives.

McCabe was caught lying under oath a number of times already.



Solomon also told Gregg Jarrett the McCabe and Comey are being looked at by Bill Barr and John Durham.

John Solomon: I don’t think McCabe and Comey’s stories add up now to the evidence now that has been put into the record by Horowitz. I would keep and eye on it. I think they’re two guys whose testimony is being looked at closely.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

