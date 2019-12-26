Kanye West has delivered a Yuletide present for all mankind in the form of a new album, Jesus Is Born, which the hip-hop megastar and fashion brand mogul dropped on Christmas Day.

The new gospel album is the latest installment in what has turned out to be a prolific stretch of religious works for the born-again West. Performed by his Sunday Service choir, the new release features 19 tracks and serves as a follow-up to his October album Jesus is King.

Kanye West recently produced his operas Mary at Lincoln Center in New York and Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. At Coachella in April, the artist known as Ye brought his Sunday Service choir for an outdoor performance that featured distinct echoes of the New Testament’s Sermon on the Mount.

Initial reaction to Jesus Is Born has been positive. A review for Forbes concluded that the album is an improvement over the underbaked elements of Jesus Is King, describing it as “a moving proclamation of faith and a reminder of what its creator can do when he gives his ideas time to incubate.”

West is reportedly already planning his next Christian project. The star is expected to appear alongside Pastor Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium in May for an event that will likely feature a sermon by Osteen and a performance by the Sunday Service choir.

The hip-hop artist previously appeared alongside Osteen at the pastor’s Lakewood Church in November, performing gospel renditions of his latest songs with his choir.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com