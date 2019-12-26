George Conway, the lawyer and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway – and relentless critic of President Donald Trump – contends foreign leaders think the U.S. commander in chief is a “deranged idiot.”

Conway on Thursday pounced on a Trump tweet that lamented it is “difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam.”

Trump only has himself to blame, Conway fired back.

“The problem you have with foreign leaders, @realDonaldTrump, is that they think you are a deranged idiot,” Conway tweeted. “They see it in your tweets, and they see it on TV.”

Conway also asserted foreign ambassadors to the United States report back to their home offices about issues they face working with Trump.

“And their ambassadors give them an earful about the fact you’re inept, like the British one you got to resign,” he tweeted, referring to former U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch’s July resignation.

Darroch quit after diplomatic cables leaked to the public revealed he had described Trump as “insecure” and “incompetent.”

In a separate tweet, Conway chided the Senate for not heeding his call to remove Trump from office ahead of an upcoming impeachment trial in the upper chamber.

Referring to a report that Trump’s cameo in the 1992 film “Home Alone 2,” was being cut in a Canadian broadcast, Conway jibed: “You see, Senators? It’s not that hard.”