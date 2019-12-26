Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, is dead.

Behn, the author of several novels and plays, was married Princess Märtha Louise of Norway before their divorce in 2016.

His spokesman told Norway’s NTB agency that Behn had taken his own life.

In a statement, Norway’s king and queen said he had been “an important part of our family for many years and we carry warm and good memories of him with us”.

As Breitbart News reported, Behn accused embattled actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, claiming that he touched him “right on the balls” during a party for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ari Behn told Norwegian radio station P4 that Spacey proposed the pair go outside.

“We had a nice conversation, he was sat next to me,” Behn said. “After five minutes, he says ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette,’ and then he touched me right on the balls under the table.”

“I had black hair back then and was 10 years younger so was right up his alley,” he said, adding that “I got more than I bargained for.”

Spacey did not respond to the allegation, one of many made at the same time.

