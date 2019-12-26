Actor Kevin Spacey issued a creepy message to the world on Christmas Eve, a day before a man who once accused Spacey of groping him committed suicide.

Geir Håkonsund, a spokesman for the family of Norwegian author Ari Behn, announced that Behn, 47, who had once been married to Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, had killed himself.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our privacy in the time to come,” Håkonsund said in a statement, according to CNN.

Behn had alleged that in 2017, Spacey — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men — groped him under a table.

Although there is no indication that there was any connection between the suicide and the video, the timing of the two events and the creepy nature of the Spacey video led some media outlets, such as the Washington Examiner, to report them together.

Eyebrows were also raised on social media.

For everyone not keeping track, this is the 3rd Kevin Spacey accuser to suddenly and mysteriously die this year https://t.co/DtMn1VtYRK — na’ama. (@iknownaama) December 25, 2019

Three Kevin Spacey accusers have died in the same year, the most recent in an apparent suicide the day after Spacey released a video in which he said if people do things you don’t like, “kill them with kindness.” pic.twitter.com/MS7m3HnU4P — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 26, 2019

In the video, Spacey appeared to be reprising his character of Frank Underwood from the Netflix TV series “House of Cards” while delivering a cryptic message.

The video opens with Spacey sitting by a fire in a Christmas sweater.

“It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me,” he says.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” Spacey goes on, with a dramatic mid-sentence pause.

“Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me,” he says.

Spacey then stares into the camera as though the following lines had an extra meaning.

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected,” he says, using an even more dramatic pause in the video’s final sentence. “You can kill them with kindness.”

The video closes with eerie music as Spacey stares into the fire.

The clip is Spacey’s second Christmas video and the more enigmatic of the two. Last year, that actor appeared to be defending himself from the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his ouster from “House of Cards.”

