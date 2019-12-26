The American people soon may be able to learn a lot more about the whistleblower whose hearsay information launched the Democrats’ impeach-the-president agenda in Congress.

Because government watchdog Judicial Watch on Thursday confirmed it has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the CIA for communications to and from Ciaramella.

He reportedly worked on Ukraine issues while on detail to both the Obama and Trump White Houses.

Several sources have identified him as the whistleblower who filed a complaint explaining how he was upset by what others told him about President Trump’s phone call last July with the president of Ukraine.

Quid pro quo, bribery, obstruction and abuse of power allegations all followed, even though President Trump released the transcript of the call and it seemed fairly innocuous.

Nevertheless, Democrats jumped on the call and used it as a foundation for their impeachment plan.

The new lawsuit explains the DOJ failed to respond to November 2019 FOIA requests seeking communications between Ciaramella and former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and/or the special counsel’s office.

The CIA had refused to respond to a similar demand for all of Ciaramella’s emails.

“Ciaramella’s name appears in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the 2016 presidential election, in reference to two emails Ciaramella sent to then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and other officials, describing a meeting between President Trump, Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister Sergey Kislyak,” Judicial Watch reported.

Information from some of Ciaramella’s emails eventually was leaked to the New York Times, the complaint explains.

Ciaramella’s name reportedly was “raised privately in impeachment depositions, according to officials with direct knowledge of the proceedings, as well as in at least one open hearing held by a House committee not involved in the impeachment inquiry.”

Tom Fitton, chief of Judicial Watch, explained, “There is significant public interest, thanks to the Obama Spygate scandal and the related abusive impeachment of President Trump, in what Eric Ciaramella was up to.”

He continued, “CIA operative Ciaramella is documented to be involved in the Russia collusion investigation, and was a key CIA operative on Ukraine in the both the Obama and Trump White Houses. Our lawsuits are designed to break through the unprecedented cover-up of his activities.”

Judicial Watch’s research on Ciaramella already has revealed that Ciaramella, while in the Obama White House, met with “Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Soros-funded Anticorruption Action Center (AntAC) in Ukraine; Gina Lentine, formerly the Eurasia program coordinator at Soros funded Open Society Foundations; and former Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who had extensive involvement with Clinton-funded dossier. “

The watchdog also said, “The logs also reveal that Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor hired by the DNC during the 2016 election who coordinated with Ukrainians to investigate President Trump and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, visited the White House 27 times.