Comedian Samantha Bee praised Jesus during her Christmas special.

She also joked that Jesus loves her, but hates Fox News.

What are the details?

During Wednesday’s Christmas broadcast of “Full Frontal” on TBS, Bee celebrated Jesus on his birth.

“You know in a lot of Christmas specials, this would be the time when I would learn the true meaning of Christmas, but I already know it,” she said. “Here it is: At Christmas, we celebrate the birth of a man whose message was one of radical kindness. A man who said whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me. If you’re not doing your best to show compassion for the poor, the weak, the sick — and yes, the immigrants — then you are doing Christmas wrong.”

Bee added, “I don’t care what the hell is on your Starbucks cup. Anyway, Jesus loves me, and he hates Fox News! Bye!”

Earlier this year, Bee zeroed in on the network, blasting it for being an “extension of the Trump administration.”

“The president is closer to Sean Hannity than to almost any of his staff,” she joked at the time.

