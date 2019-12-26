Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) peppers her presidential campaign stops with stories of her brothers, but one is reportedly “furious” with how she referred to their father.

The Boston Globe quoted a family friend on the disagreement between the presidential hopeful and David Herring, her brother.

“When she called her dad a janitor during the early stages of this, David was furious,” said Pamela Winblood, who is 78 years old and a longtime friend of his.

Winblood recalled that he told her, “My Dad was never a janitor,” to which she replied, “Well, he was a maintenance man.”

Warren has often described her father as a janitor on the campaign trail in order to highlight her humble beginnings on the road to becoming a U.S. Senator and a presidential candidate.

She has also been criticized for bending the truth in order to to create a favorable political narrative. Most notably, she was forced to apologize for claiming that she had a Native American heritage.

Here’s a tweet with the claim:

Warren used the janitorial descriptor when she fended off a critic asking her about her millionaire “one percenter” status in September 2017.

“I was born into a family where my daddy had one job after another, he ended up as a janitor,” she responded. “My mom worked in a minimum wage job at Sears.”

[embedded content]

Elizabeth Warren drops in key polls



www.youtube.com



[H/T: the Washington Examiner]