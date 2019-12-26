The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is escalating its review of sexual assault charges into disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein and is considering filing additional criminal charges against him, law enforcement sources said.

Eight cases are under review by the district attorney’s office, a spokesperson for the agency said. Four of the cases are from the Los Angeles Police Department and four are from the Beverly Hills Police Department, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Weinstein most recently appeared in a Manhattan court for a bail hearing on December 11, as Breitbart News reported. The hearing addressed his bail conditions in light of new bail reforms set to take effect in 2020. His attorney said he was scheduled to undergo back surgery that week.

His sexual assault trial is set down for January 6 and he intends to plead not guilty. He has repeatedly denied any and all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013, and another woman has accused him of forcibly performing oral sex on her at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. Scores more women have accused him of sexual abuse, ranging from rape to harassment. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported Weinstein was close to a $44 million deal to resolve the numerous civil suits against him and his studio. It remains unclear if the deal fell apart or is related to the latest proposed settlement.

The Oscar-winning producer appeared frail in court at his most recent appearance and used a walker to move around. His attorney explained Weinstein will shortly undergo back surgery to treat an injury sustained in a car accident.

