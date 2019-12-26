Mexican nationals, looking to escape violence in their country, are now joining Central Americans in seeking asylum at the southern border, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.

From the Trump administration perspective, the escalating number of Mexicans seeking to come to the United States, is a troubling trend, the newspaper said.

Mexicans from violence-torn areas are heading north to border towns from Tijuana on the Pacific to Matamoros on the Gulf of Mexico.

“First we heard about the caravans, then we heard that the Central Americans were getting asylum in the United States,” said José Antonio Mendoza, 28, an asylum hopeful from Guerrero. “And then we heard that asylum was also a possibility for Mexicans.”

Mendoza has been in Matamoros for two months with his wife and children, ages 3 and 7 just waiting.

The Times, citing a study by the University of Texas and UC San Diego, said Mexicans now account for more than half of the 21,000 people on various asylum waiting lists in Mexican border towns.

“People hear through friends, through social media, through the news that Mexicans can come to the border and get asylum in the United States,” said Gladys Cañas, who heads a nonprofit group aiding migrants. “Some sell their homes or land to finance the trip, but they end up getting stuck here. So far, asylum is more of an illusion than a reality for many Mexicans.”