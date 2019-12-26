A reporter who quit her job on-air in the middle of a broadcast because she thought she won $4.4 million only took home $5,550, according to BBC News.

Natalia Escudero, who works for public broadcaster RTVE in Spain, started screaming on camera Tuesday when she thought she hit the lottery jackpot, telling her coworkers live that she was not coming to work the next day.

After the number for the top prize of $4.4 million was announced, Escudero began screaming on camera while clutching a prop ticket bearing the winning number: “I don’t come tomorrow! I don’t work tomorrow!”

She later appeared on screen and clarified she had actually won around $5,500, the BBC reported.

Escudero also apologized on Twitter after being slammed for her lack of professionalism.

“I apologize for this confusion today . . . and I maintain that tomorrow I will not work because I am going to celebrate . . . and I am going on vacation,” she said.

Escudero has worked for RTVE as a journalist for 25 years.