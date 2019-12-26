RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Unser and Paseo Del Volcan Wednesday night.

Information is limited, but Captain Andrew Rodriguez of the Rio Rancho Police Department confirms that four people were found dead in a home with gunshot wounds.

A woman who says she’s related to the people who live at the home says it was her brother and mother who went in and found the bodies. She says they were all together Tuesday night for the holiday.

“I just had a feeling something was wrong, cause since yesterday in the evening I was telling my sister my heart was heavy and racing and I didn’t know why,” said Rose Varona, a family member.

Varona says a family of four live in the house on Medina Meadows. She says Tuesday night they were having a wonderful time and stayed up until the early morning enjoying time together.

It wasn’t until Wednesday when the family was supposed to get together again, that Varona says she got a bad feeling. She and other family members were worried they hadn’t heard from the family, so Varona’s brother and mom went to check-in.

That’s when they found the tragic scene. “I really don’t understand what’s going on, we just try to draw the strength from God, even though we don’t understand what’s going on,” said Varona.

She also says at that point they were only aware of two people being dead.

Rio Rancho police will not confirm who was found inside the home but on Thursday, authorities confirmed that the victims were all from the same family.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.

Today, our officers responded to the Northern Meadows sub-division regarding a shooting investigation. Multiple victims were found deceased; all with what appear to be gunshot wounds. We do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. We will update when we can. — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) December 26, 2019