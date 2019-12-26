Margot Carey, the newborn baby of slain mom Heidi Broussard, was returned safely to her father — Shane Carey, Broussard’s fiancé — on Monday night.

What are the details?

Broussard and her daughter were reported missing on Dec. 12. Broussard was last seen dropping off her 6-year-old son at school in Austin, Texas.

Broussard’s body was discovered nearly 100 miles away in the trunk of a car on Thursday. Her daughter was also found safe at the same location — a home in the Houston area. Broussard was reportedly murdered by strangulation. No charges have been filed in Broussard’s death at the time of this writing.

According to the Texas Department of Child Protective Services, which initially took Margot into custody,

Ty Carey, Margot’s grandfather, told KABC-TV on Monday, “They have confirmed it’s her. She’s coming home tonight, and that’s the best thing that can ever happen.”

What else?

Magen Fieramusca, a woman said to be Broussard’s friend, was reportedly arrested in connection with the murder and charged with kidnapping and tampering of a corpse.

A second person was also taken into custody for questioning at the time of the discovery, and reports say that Fieramusca long planned to kidnap Broussard’s baby.

Fieramusca is currently still in jail, and authorities say that more charges are forthcoming.