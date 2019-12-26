The war on Christmas lodged a brief battle in Avondale, Ohio, where a woman is accused of punching another person in the face for saying “Merry Christmas.”

Local law enforcement says that Henrietta Bush responded to the common holiday greeting from a woman by assaulting her on Christmas day. They say she punched the woman numerous times, according to court records reported by WLWT-5.

Bush, who is 32 years old, has been charged with assault and menacing in the past, according to WKRC. She spent Christmas evening in jail over the alleged assault.

She will face a judge for her arraignment on Thursday for the newest assault charge.

Some researchers have found a link between a rise in crime and the holidays, but these are mostly related to retail theft, not assaults over being told to have a merry Christmas. Experts believe the high stress and experience of loneliness during the season leads some to commit crime.

Avondale is located northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s a news video about the altercation: