(FOX NEWS) — Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate Tuesday, saying it would only be a matter of time before her “game is exposed.”

“Pelosi has tried to portray herself as a fair arbitrator of what’s going on in the House,” Pavlich said Tuesday on “Special Report.” “She was overseeing this, she made the statement earlier in the year that this had to be something bipartisan … clearly, that has been completely pushed to the side. No Republicans have voted for impeachment, even skeptical Republicans.”

The House voted to impeach Trump last Wednesday, accusing him of committing high crimes and misdemeanors in connection with his efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch politically advantageous investigations. Pelosi, however, has not yet transmitted the articles of impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate and has indicated that she does not intend to move to the next step in the process until Republicans provide details of their plans for disposal of witnesses and testimony.

